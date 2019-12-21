Henderson family wins for light display 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:35s - Published Henderson family wins for light display A Henderson family won a big prize on ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight." The home is located near Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ReaLiZeU Looking for Christmas lights?? https://t.co/CChmuoUBZ5 3 days ago