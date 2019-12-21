Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Klopp: We were 'sensational, incredible'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Klopp: We were 'sensational, incredible'

Klopp: We were 'sensational, incredible'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks about his team as they clinched their first Club World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cambodia92

Sheila Gavaghan(Murray) Video: Klopp: We were 'sensational, incredible' https://t.co/CEHK0QPRT3 58 minutes ago

SanchezRomeu

Daniel Sánchez Romeu RT @AnfieldWatch: 📺 Full video here. https://t.co/czMgscNh79 1 hour ago

AnfieldWatch

Anfield Watch 📺 Full video here. https://t.co/czMgscNh79 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.