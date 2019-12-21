Top 10 Best Video Game Heroines of the Last Decade

Who runs the world?

Well...you know the answer already!

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Female Video Game Protagonists of the Decade!

For this list, we’re taking a look at the heroines that defined the 2010’s judging them on their design, character, story, and significance to representation in the gaming landscape.

Unfortunately, we cannot include Ellie from “The Last of Us” as she was not the protagonist; Joel was.

But hey, “Part 2” might make her a candidate for the 2020’s!