Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top 10 Best Video Game Heroines of the Last Decade

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:32s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Best Video Game Heroines of the Last Decade

Top 10 Best Video Game Heroines of the Last Decade

Who runs the world?

Well...you know the answer already!

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Female Video Game Protagonists of the Decade!

For this list, we’re taking a look at the heroines that defined the 2010’s judging them on their design, character, story, and significance to representation in the gaming landscape.

Unfortunately, we cannot include Ellie from “The Last of Us” as she was not the protagonist; Joel was.

But hey, “Part 2” might make her a candidate for the 2020’s!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Best Video Game Heroines of the Last Decade

Who runs the world?

Well...you know the answer already!

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Female Video Game Protagonists of the Decade!

For this list, we’re taking a look at the heroines that defined the 2010’s judging them on their design, character, story, and significance to representation in the gaming landscape.

Unfortunately, we cannot include Ellie from “The Last of Us” as she was not the protagonist; Joel was.

But hey, “Part 2” might make her a candidate for the 2020’s!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Top 10 Best Video Game Heroines of the Last Decade https://t.co/K4UjdHqnH6 | CLIQUE6° 43 minutes ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🎄🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Top 10 Best Video Game Heroines of the Last Decade https://t.co/nQ3jVgAAWz via @YouTube 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.