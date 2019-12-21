Bears vs. Chiefs: Three Things To Watch 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:34s - Published Bears vs. Chiefs: Three Things To Watch It’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Mitchell Trubisky, Matt Nagy vs. His mentor Andy Reid, and a Super Bowl contender vs. A super disappointing team. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports. 0

