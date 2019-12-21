Ronald Reagan's Daughter Patti Davis Excoriates Trump: 'His Cruelty Has No Limits' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:46s - Published Ronald Reagan's Daughter Patti Davis Excoriates Trump: 'His Cruelty Has No Limits' Business Insider reports Patti Davis slammed President Donald Trump in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday. Davis is the daughter of late former President Ronald Reagan. At a rally in Michigan this week, Trump mocked Michigan congresswoman Debbie Dingell. Dingell's husband is the late Democratic congressman John D. Dingell, who died in February 2019. Trump held the rally in Battle Creek, the same night he was officially impeached by the House of Representatives. 0

