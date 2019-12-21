US Gov: Roundup Verdict Should Be Overturned

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department has weighed in on a federal court case.

The two say a federal appeals court should reverse a lower court verdict finding Bayer AG liable in a suit over Roundup.

Reuters reports the case involved a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer.

The government said in a friend of the court brief filed on Friday that glyphosate, the weed killer’s active ingredient, is not a carcinogen.

As a result, a warning on the label was not required as California state law demands.