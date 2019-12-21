Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

2 Hurt in San Jose When Red-Light-Runner Crashes Into Truck; Driver Flees on Foot

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
2 Hurt in San Jose When Red-Light-Runner Crashes Into Truck; Driver Flees on Foot

2 Hurt in San Jose When Red-Light-Runner Crashes Into Truck; Driver Flees on Foot

Mangled metal was all that was left of a BMW involved in a high-speed race in San Jose Saturday.

The driver managed to survive but took off on foot after witnesses say he blew through a red light.

Devin Fehely reports.

(12-21-19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: 2 Hurt in San Jose When Red-Light-Runner Crashes Into Truck; Driver Flees on Foot… https://t.co/9RIYfihJV7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.