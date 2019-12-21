Marijuana Use May Change Structure Of This Vital Organ

A new British study suggests regular pot use might potentially cause changes in the heart's structure.

According to UPI, people who use marijuana tend to have a larger left ventricle, which is the main pumping chamber of the heart.

Routine users also appeared to have early signs of impaired heart function, measured by how the fibers of the heart muscle deform during contraction.

However, the other three chambers of the heart remained unaffected, researchers added.