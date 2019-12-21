Six Killed, 13 Injured In Vegas Apartment Fire

Five people died and 13 others were injured in Las Vegas.

CNN reports the Alpine Motel Apartments caught fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the complex around 4:13 a.m..

The second-alarm fire on the first floor was put out in five minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries to first responders.