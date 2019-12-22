Trump speak to youngconservatives

YOU'RE LOOKING LIVE INSIDE THEPALM BEACH COUNTY CONVENTIONCENTER -- WHERE PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP HAS A GROUP OFYOUNG VOTERS FIRED UP TONIGHT.HE TOOK THE STAGE A SHORT TIMEAGO -- AT AN EVENT FOR THEGROUP "TURNING POINT USA" THEEVENT -- DRAWING SOME OF THEBIGGEST NAMES FROM THE RIGSIDE OF THE AISLE.IT'S BEEN A WHIRLWIND WEEK FORTHE PRESIDENT.

HE WASIMPEACHED BY THE HOUSE, SIGNEDA BIG SPENDING BILL -- ALLBEFORE BOARDING THE PLANE FORSOUTH FLORIDA.WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5'S RYANHUGHES IS LIVE OUTSIDE THECONVENTION CENTER WITH MORE ONTONIGHT'S EVENT.

RYAN?“Youleaders and warriors who staredown the hatred of the radicalleft and bravely fight for ourliberty our values and our ggiven freedom.

Each of you isa fighter on the front lines ofdefending our way of life andIof youNEW INFORMATION TONIGHT ON THETRAGIC DEATH OF A 9-MONTH- OBOY.

The radical left andbravely fight for our libertyour values and our god givenfreedom.

Each of you is afighter on the front lines ofdefending our way of life andIof yo”NEW INFORMATION TONIGHT ON THETRAGIC DEATH OF A 9-MONTH-