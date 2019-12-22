Delivery Drive Recreates Famous Movie Scene

Occurred on December 13, 2019 / South Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "We had just gotten our Ring doorbell and our first delivery we caught this gem.

Our driveway is much steeper than this looks.

There are many wideset steps going up the side of it.

The FedEx delivery guy is clearly living his best life and making the most of what I'm sure is a busy holiday schedule.

He must also be a Rocky fan and every time I watch this I have the Rocky training song in my head.

'Adrian!'

At the end just makes it even better!"