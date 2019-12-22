Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Delivery Drive Recreates Famous Movie Scene

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Delivery Drive Recreates Famous Movie Scene

Delivery Drive Recreates Famous Movie Scene

Occurred on December 13, 2019 / South Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "We had just gotten our Ring doorbell and our first delivery we caught this gem.

Our driveway is much steeper than this looks.

There are many wideset steps going up the side of it.

The FedEx delivery guy is clearly living his best life and making the most of what I'm sure is a busy holiday schedule.

He must also be a Rocky fan and every time I watch this I have the Rocky training song in my head.

'Adrian!'

At the end just makes it even better!"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.