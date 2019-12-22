Global  

Exhausted Klopp hails incredible night for Liverpool

Juergen Klopp hails his players after Liverpool won the Club World Cup by beating Flamengo 1-0 in extra time.
(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "You know we all are kind of exhausted more or less from a very intense game.

But, in moments like this when I really struggle to find the right words in not my native language for describing my respect for the boys.

How they do it, it's incredible.

It was an incredible performance in an incredibly difficult game against a good opponent.

But we did so many good things, unbelievable.

So many good football moments.

Everyone was for different reasons on the edge pretty much.

But, I saw so many sensationally good performances.

STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his team's Club World Cup victory over Flamengo on Saturday (December 21) as an "incredible night".

An extra-time goal from Roberto Firmino proved decisive after Flamengo had proven to be a match for Klopp's Premier League leaders for large parts of the game.

"We are exhausted from a very intense game but in moments of like this, I struggle to find the right words, to express my respect for the boys," said Klopp who looked visibly drained after leading Liverpool to their first Club World Cup title.




