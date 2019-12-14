Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

It (2017) vs. It Chapter Two (2019)

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:07s - Published < > Embed
It (2017) vs. It Chapter Two (2019)

It (2017) vs. It Chapter Two (2019)

It's It vs.

It Chapter Two.

An over 1,100-page novel, a mini-series and two films later, we're still trying to parse out what's better.

For this showdown, we’re looking right into the deadlights and trying to decide what movie in the supernatural horror duology directed by Andy Muschietti is better.

In the case of It vs.

It Chapter Two, we're looking at story, characters, scares, and more to see which Pennywise-starring horror movie is the best.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

It (2017) vs. It Chapter Two (2019)

It's It vs.

It Chapter Two.

An over 1,100-page novel, a mini-series and two films later, we're still trying to parse out what's better.

For this showdown, we’re looking right into the deadlights and trying to decide what movie in the supernatural horror duology directed by Andy Muschietti is better.

In the case of It vs.

It Chapter Two, we're looking at story, characters, scares, and more to see which Pennywise-starring horror movie is the best.



Recent related news from verified sources

"Joker," "It Chapter Two," and more new movies in 4K on sale at Amazon

Even the most anti-tech parents and grandparents have to admit how convenient streaming services are....
Mashable - Published

The week in bankruptcies: AguPlus LLC and Agu-V Inc.

Honolulu area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Khushi30777064

Khushi RT @LokeshY22920418: #TuesdayThoughts In Gita Chapter 15 Verse 1, the identity of that metaphysical saint has been told that he will make… 3 seconds ago

TreyCain03

TreyCain03 | #529993 RT @SugaCutieOne: Not to be a spoiled brat but msyhaps I need a chapter of "that night before" 👀 @minkitties @mochiminiepjm @_CookiesAndK… 6 seconds ago

cdbrown2004

Chad Brown, MPM Madden NFL 20, MUT 1131, Ghost of Madden Past, Chapter 2, Bo Jackson!! https://t.co/4Sderd8Qks via @YouTube 6 seconds ago

queenb024

B RT @jayoshexo: 🌜MOON NOW IN CAPRICORN🌛 your emotions may not be so controlled, it’s a solar eclipse so instead of setting intentions, set… 7 seconds ago

yumiclifford

yumi Marquei como visto Riverdale - 3x20 - Chapter Fifty-Five: Prom Night https://t.co/0N10YUzcoy #bancodeseries 8 seconds ago

AngelGa33613368

AngelGame Spotlight X Room Escape Chapter 1 APARTAMENTS Walkthrough https://t.co/xZlfUTJdbg via @YouTube 13 seconds ago

hanl1x

🌿 hannah ; ♡ ₉ // #GetWellSoonHan ♡ RT @SerieTV46: iTunes US 🇺🇸 album (top 1000): #21 #REDVELVET - ‘The ReVe Festival’ Finale #106 #BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA #190 #STRAY… 16 seconds ago

EchanYeon

Kesayangannya Sunwoo 😜 RT @sarangcaa: [HELP RT] OPEN PO ✨CIX- CHAPTER 2 HELLO STRANGE PLACE✨ (Hello ver. / Strange Place ver.) 💸 175.000/ Album 💰 DP 125.000 / A… 16 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

TO ALL THE BOYS 2 P.S. I Still Love You movie [Video]TO ALL THE BOYS 2 P.S. I Still Love You movie

TO ALL THE BOYS 2- P.S. I Still Love You - Official Sequel movie Trailer - Netflix Plot synopsis: It's a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:43Published

Top 10 Scariest Movie Scenes of 2019 [Video]Top 10 Scariest Movie Scenes of 2019

These are the top 10 scariest movie scenes of 2019. Well, we won’t be sleeping tonight … or ever again. For this list, we’re looking at the scariest movie scenes of 2019. These scenes don’t..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.