It (2017) vs. It Chapter Two (2019)

An over 1,100-page novel, a mini-series and two films later, we're still trying to parse out what's better.

For this showdown, we’re looking right into the deadlights and trying to decide what movie in the supernatural horror duology directed by Andy Muschietti is better.

It Chapter Two, we're looking at story, characters, scares, and more to see which Pennywise-starring horror movie is the best.