Gas prices expected to drop during the winter season

AAA says gas prices are expected to drop this winter season but drivers will still be paying more than last year.
This weekend is expected to be the busiest holiday travel weekend on record.

More than 104 million americans will do so by car.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in butte county to tells us about cheaper gas prices on the horizon.

Triple a says gas prices are expected to drop... but drivers will still be paying more than last year.

Right now people who pump gas in chico are paying on average three 51.

While redding on average pays three 60.

Triple a says gas prices wont lower than they are today... the national average is two 40... that's 15 cents more than last december.

Here in the west coast... triple a says we should see prices drop as much as a quarter in the coming months.

The reason for the expected drop in prices are due to supply levels in a surplus since last month.

Live in butte county jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

If you would like a link for the cheapest gas prices in the area we have a link on our website action news now dot com just click on news links ### the




