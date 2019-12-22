Gas prices expected to drop during the winter season

This weekend is expected to be the busiest holiday travel weekend on record.

More than 104 million americans will do so by car.

Triple a says gas prices are expected to drop... but drivers will still be paying more than last year.

Right now people who pump gas in chico are paying on average three 51.

While redding on average pays three 60.

Triple a says gas prices wont lower than they are today... the national average is two 40... that's 15 cents more than last december.

Here in the west coast... triple a says we should see prices drop as much as a quarter in the coming months.

The reason for the expected drop in prices are due to supply levels in a surplus since last month.

