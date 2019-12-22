Roundtable Discussion: Matt Bove & Bills beat reporters discuss Week 16 vs. Patriots 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 08:35s - Published Roundtable Discussion: Matt Bove & Bills beat reporters discuss Week 16 vs. Patriots Matt Bove is joined by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques and The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia and Matt Fairburn for a roundtable discussion on Saturday's matchup against the Patriots in Foxborough. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this