Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs.

Detroit Red Wings, 12/21/2019
TheLastRecluse

Robert Priolo Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Detroit Red Wings 1. Won 4. 42 points. L10 7-3-0. Leafs vs. Hurricanes Monday December 23rd… https://t.co/WazZWvHODK 2 minutes ago

hockeyredwhite

Hockeyman RT @NHLdotcom: Michael Hutchinson made 29 saves for his first victory of the season, and the Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 4-1. Auston… 5 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Michael Hutchinson made 29 saves for his first victory of the season, and the Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 4-… https://t.co/9TT6JGkPtU 5 minutes ago

Grains_Lentils

Miguel Castro RT @TSN_Sports: Hutchinson comes up big as Leafs stay hot; beat Red Wings. MORE: https://t.co/6GMz6HI0a6 https://t.co/bAmbzdiHKJ 8 minutes ago

morgzz77

Morgan Davis RT @SportsCentre: Michael Hutchinson makes 29 saves while Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman put home two apiece as the #Leafs take down the #R… 9 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Hutchinson comes up big as Leafs stay hot; beat Red Wings. MORE: https://t.co/6GMz6HI0a6 https://t.co/bAmbzdiHKJ 14 minutes ago

VinSharma95

Vin 👊 LEAFS WIIINNN!!!!!!!! The Toronto Maple Leafs have defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-1!!!! Hyman (2)… https://t.co/8QRwZZStFy 15 minutes ago

GenePereira1

Gene Pereira Great to see Barrie native Michael Hutchinson get his first win of the season tonight for the Toronto Maple Leafs a… https://t.co/QT85SoZrHr 24 minutes ago

