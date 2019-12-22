Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Oilersnation Fresh Oil: GDB 39.0 Wrap Up: Depth scoring is life, Oilers snap losing streak with 4-3 win over Montreal https://t.co/4g9fId2kPH 21 seconds ago

Baggedmilk - Oilers Beet writer GDB 39.0 Wrap Up: Depth scoring is life, Oilers snap losing streak with 4-3 win over Montreal https://t.co/XlUlRO85QU #Oilers #NHL 22 seconds ago

Canadiens Fans Phillip Danault tips in Jeff Petry’s point shot https://t.co/5s7rmn8iIO #Habs https://t.co/aOpretbs0S 1 minute ago

Edmonton Journal Player grades: grinders Josh Archibald & Riley Sheahan light the light as Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal Canadiens 4… https://t.co/3wBhbxTiaU 7 minutes ago

630CHED Josh Archibald had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday night at… https://t.co/JABWPEtdqy 11 minutes ago

Global News Radio 880 Edmonton Josh Archibald had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday night at… https://t.co/KYTDZ6a4yX 11 minutes ago

vinesh pratap RT @GlobalEdmonton: Josh Archibald had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday night at Roge… 11 minutes ago