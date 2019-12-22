Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police Charge Millville Man With Murder After Wife's Body Found Burned In Car On Thursday

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Police Charge Millville Man With Murder After Wife's Body Found Burned In Car On Thursday

Police Charge Millville Man With Murder After Wife's Body Found Burned In Car On Thursday

Officials arrested John Jacobs in the murder of 22-year-old Sahlena Blackwell-Jacobs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

j_millville

Jonathan @steeletalk The house are the police and formally charge to proceed with impeachment. The Senate is the judge jury… https://t.co/oNXGMmu5oN 1 week ago

thedailyjournal

thedailyjournal.com A Millville man, arrested after a four-hour standoff at the Cedar Crest Village mobile home park in Vineland, is ch… https://t.co/OKEeJk4V7M 1 week ago

cpsj

Courier-Post A Millville man, arrested after a four-hour standoff at the Cedar Crest Village mobile home park in Vineland, is ch… https://t.co/er9yTGQzKo 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brother Admits To Murdering Pregnant Sister, Staging Her Death As Suicide In The Colony [Video]Brother Admits To Murdering Pregnant Sister, Staging Her Death As Suicide In The Colony

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police said he admitted to strangling his pregnant sister to death and leaving her body in an alleyway in The Colony.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:15Published

PA Man Charged After Several Carjackings, Crashes on SB I-83 [Video]PA Man Charged After Several Carjackings, Crashes on SB I-83

Maryland State Police have charged a 28-year-old Glen Rock, Pa. man with two carjacking and car thefts in connection to an incident on Interstate 83 Thursday morning.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.