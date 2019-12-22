Police Charge Millville Man With Murder After Wife's Body Found Burned In Car On Thursday 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:36s - Published Police Charge Millville Man With Murder After Wife's Body Found Burned In Car On Thursday Officials arrested John Jacobs in the murder of 22-year-old Sahlena Blackwell-Jacobs.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jonathan @steeletalk The house are the police and formally charge to proceed with impeachment. The Senate is the judge jury… https://t.co/oNXGMmu5oN 1 week ago thedailyjournal.com A Millville man, arrested after a four-hour standoff at the Cedar Crest Village mobile home park in Vineland, is ch… https://t.co/OKEeJk4V7M 1 week ago Courier-Post A Millville man, arrested after a four-hour standoff at the Cedar Crest Village mobile home park in Vineland, is ch… https://t.co/er9yTGQzKo 1 week ago