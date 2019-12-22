Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he struggled to put his feelings into words after winning the Club World Cup.

A Roberto Firmino goal in extra-time gave them a 1-0 victory over Flamengo and secured the one remaining trophy available that they had not previously won.

There had been criticism over the decision to fly all his senior players to Qatar, leaving a youth team to get beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, but Klopp said the result and the celebrations afterwards showed how important it was.