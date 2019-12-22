With the holiday season in full effect people are taking the time to give back to their communities.... this was the case today in starkville.... our tyler hull has more on this story.... this year sharice gandy is one of santa's helpers.

Saturday gandy welcomed dozens of parents and kids to mckee park for a toy giveaway.... in her everyday life, the starkville native is a hair stylist .

But at this time of year, she says that being there for the children means everything... with christmas being a few days away there is bigger sense of duty..

"it means a lot because the kids in our community i feel like they need us because they're straying away.

So many are getting caught up in gang violence and different stuff like that" gandy gave away more than 200 toys, including some bigger prizes in a free raffle... the toy giveaway was made possible by local donations and her own contribution... "i went around the community and took up donations from different people and i had a successful year as well so i put in as well and we raised about $950" there were toys available for boys and girls of all ages... tyler hull wcbi news the giveaway began today at noon and was open to the public if