Food Drive

More than 200 families in baldwyn will have a holiday dinner thanks to a christmas food distribution at the united methodist church of baldwyn.

One lady says her life wouldn't be the same without the church's help.

"standing in line with dozen of others waiting her turn ---- gennie e.

Crump has been coming to the united methodist church of baldwyn's food pantry for almost a decade.

The pantry gives out food every month, but during christmas they give a little more "it really helps out for people who are on fixed incomes and retired people and stuff like that so it's really a help "it's a great place to come.

They treat you really nice and friendly and it's a blessing to anybody that needs it."

Her own blessing has turned into a ripple effect for others "the poultry.

I do a lot of chicken and dressing.

People love my chicken and dressing.

I do a lot for my church and stuff like that" this holiday tradition has been going on for about 20 years .

Volunteer darryl winstead says the people who come here leave with a good meal to share with family and friends.

"at christmas time we add a bunch of extra meats and cheese and eggs and things of that nature to the boxes.

Just something extra special for the families."

And they rolled 500 extra special boxes which feeds approximately 250 families.

"it's what we're here for.

This is what the church is supposed to do.

It's to help the community.

Help the people in need it's just the mission of the church.

And thats's the message of hope being distributed over the holidays nat pop: " and merry christmas to you too baby" the local food giant and several industries in the area partner with them to make this event happen.