Trump Claims He's Studied Windmills 'Better Than Anybody' 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 01:13s - Published President Trump held a media event. President Trump held a media event. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Leone @jbouie I mean, EVERYONE knows that Trump hasn’t “studied” windmills AT ALL. NOT ONE LITTLE BIT! And yet the press… https://t.co/Wk9WN3krdc 1 day ago Blue Wave RT @BlueWavePAC: Trump absurdly claims windmills cause pollution: 'I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody,' Trum… 1 day ago Frank Trump is a fucking loser. " i have studied windmills more than anyone" Stfu you have studied windmills more that t… https://t.co/yCZcx053Ep 1 day ago Devin Who says***like this? Just bizarre. "You know, I know windmills very much. I've studied it better than anybody… https://t.co/1KZKnQ5bpL 2 days ago Sue 🌊🌊🌊 RT @mog7546: RAPID FIRE “STUPIDITY” #Trump absurdly claims WINDMILLS cause pollution 'I know windmills very much, I have studied it bette… 2 days ago Eric Johnston “You know, I know windmills very much. I've studied it better than anybody I know.” Then you’d know they’re called… https://t.co/dzglOgaDBW 2 days ago Susan C Trump again airs dubious claims in latest attacks on windmills https://t.co/DEvnvHMU7n: JUST LIKE U DON'T BELIEVE I… https://t.co/VErivutUZb 2 days ago Michael O'Grady RAPID FIRE “STUPIDITY” #Trump absurdly claims WINDMILLS cause pollution 'I know windmills very much, I have studi… https://t.co/kGo6EWKJTb 2 days ago