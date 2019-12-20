Global  

3rd Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Quincy Wyatt, Whose Burned Body Was Found In Dallas Field

Nineteen-year-old Alberto Julian Lopez was arrested and charged with murder Friday, Dec.

20, after he confessed his role in Wyatt's death to Dallas police officers.
