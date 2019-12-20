Nineteen-year-old Alberto Julian Lopez was arrested and charged with murder Friday, Dec.
20, after he confessed his role in Wyatt's death to Dallas police officers.
WW13 RT @CBSDFW: #NEW: 3rd Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Quincy Wyatt, Whose Burned Body Was Found In Dallas Field: https://t.co/pM7Mzw4MbT htt… 6 days ago
DJ Dan of Dallas 3rd Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Quincy Wyatt, Whose Burned Body Was Found In Dallas Field - CBS Dallas / Fort Wo… https://t.co/ZuHrZ70QdP 6 days ago
Diane Hendricks #SaturdayMorning 3rd Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Quincy Wyatt, Whose Burned Body Was Found In Dallas Field https://t.co/qHyZGXp19m 6 days ago
Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: 3rd Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Quincy Wyatt, Whose Burned Body Was Found In Dallas Field https://t.co/FrBfylYnkS #dallas 6 days ago
CBSDFW #NEW: 3rd Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Quincy Wyatt, Whose Burned Body Was Found In Dallas Field:… https://t.co/w9iszmhsvh 6 days ago
One of the murder suspects accused of killing and burning a man's body is the daughter of Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson, whose own son was murdered this summer.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:39Published 2 weeks ago
The body of Quincy Wyatt was discovered on December 10 in a field near Interstate-45. The 20-year-old's body was inside a tarp that had been set on fire. Police have arrested LaKevian Grant and Teilor..
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:20Published 2 weeks ago