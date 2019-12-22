The Inaguaral Minute it to Win it Games took place on Saturday

With a few fun competitve games.

Newscenter 25s tania tchalikian has more.

This is the inaugural teen winter games where kids 12 and up get to come and compete in different games.

Two teams were formed as they competed for some prizes.

The event organizer wanted to give the children some fun activities to do while they are waiting to go on break.

One of the games included trying to throw a marshmallow through a wreath.

All challenges had a time limit of just one minute.

Well i remember watching the show minute to win it was a popular show when i was a kid and i thought it would be fun to have some friendly competition for those aren't on vacation yet for christmas.

They had a few challenging games but overall the young ones had a really good time competing with one another.

Some are going to prepare a bit better and plan to try again next year.

The children were committed to the games and wanted to win those gift card prizes.

They were all being very competitive doing their best and giving their all.

They were really hard like i was just tryna stack up the apples and they kept falling over and the m&ms were hard too.

Many kids came by with their parents for a fun filled day.

In victoria i'm tania tchalikian for your hometown news.

