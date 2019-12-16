41 Top Entertainment

C1 3 b13 41's top it's time for coates.... and i'm shelby back.
And welcome good morning good morning and welcome back.
C1 3 b13 i'm shelby coates.... and it's time for 41's top entertainment.
Lil g and shay star are here from power 107-1.... are here c1 3 b13 with everything we need to know about entertainment.
Let's get started.
First ... rapper diddy is c1 3 b13 celebrating his 50th birthday.
And it seems like everyone was celebrating too.
Next ... we have to talk about c1 3 b13 cardi b and offset.
C1 3 b13 how did they celebrate his