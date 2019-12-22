Global  

Frankfort man accused of running over ex-wife appears in court

The Frankfort man accused of striking his ex-wife with his car briefly appeared in court for a scheduled hearing.
The frankfort man accused of running over his ex-wife in the parking lot -v-c-c...ppeared in utica city court today.

55-year-old leslie paulson is charged with attemped murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Today in utica city court, he waived his felony hearing.

Police say paulson ran into his ex-wife as she was putting her dog in her car, pinning her to the vehicle.

