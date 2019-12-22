4 fun & free things you can do this weekend

News now.

What's better to get you in the holiday spirit than a christmas classic.

'spark central' in kendall yards, has put together a radio theater cast... and is performing an adaptation of charles dickens' 'a christmas carol' tonight at 7:30.

The show is completely free.

Spokane's new flight museum is celebrating the holidays with free admission.

You can go see historic planes from the 19-20s to the 19-50s.

The museum is open from ten to four... every day except monday.

It is completely free to get in, until the new year.

It's the perfect weekend to stop by winter glow!

The light and music show is going on in liberty lake's orchard park through the new year.

You can walk through the park, or drive around if it's raining.

Or... the holiday lights at manito!

Thirty thousand lights inside the gaiser conservatory flip on at noon each day... until 7:30.

They're on display with six hundred poinsettias... and dozens of cacti and orchids.

The only day the display is not open, is christmas day.

The event is pretty popular... and you could have to wait in line to get in... so you'll want to dress warm.

