Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

4 fun & free things you can do this weekend

Video Credit: KXLY - Published < > Embed
4 fun & free things you can do this weekend4 News Now's Kelsie Morgan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

4 fun & free things you can do this weekend

News now.

This is your last weekend for holiday festivities!

There's lots going on around the area... our kelsie morgan joins us with four of them you can do for free.

What's better to get you in the holiday spirit than a christmas classic.

'spark central' in kendall yards, has put together a radio theater cast... and is performing an adaptation of charles dickens' 'a christmas carol' tonight at 7:30.

The show is completely free.

Spokane's new flight museum is celebrating the holidays with free admission.

You can go see historic planes from the 19-20s to the 19-50s.

The museum is open from ten to four... every day except monday.

It is completely free to get in, until the new year.

It's the perfect weekend to stop by winter glow!

The light and music show is going on in liberty lake's orchard park through the new year.

You can walk through the park, or drive around if it's raining.

Or... the holiday lights at manito!

Thirty thousand lights inside the gaiser conservatory flip on at noon each day... until 7:30.

They're on display with six hundred poinsettias... and dozens of cacti and orchids.

The only day the display is not open, is christmas day.

The event is pretty popular... and you could have to wait in line to get in... so you'll want to dress warm.

Most of these events are part of our list of 101 things to do in the inland northwest this holiday season.

If you're looking for more ideas... find the list on kxly dot com.

In studio, i'm kelsie morgan... four




You Might Like


Tweets about this

itz_yaayaababy

BiG Momi❤️🇬🇭 RT @Thinkbloggersgh: Some free things are really expensive 😊 https://t.co/KpLa473EmH 17 seconds ago

NeitSater

Neit Sater RT @Moonstr74590872: I am going to be a child again today, and let go of anything from the week that bothered me. I hate to play alone, so… 26 seconds ago

AislinnEvans_

aislinnnnnnneattherichnnnnnnnn 🌱 @PhilosophyTube the theatre deli is doing a programme rn called ‘flexispace’ - opening up their space for free for… https://t.co/qSzTHypRyA 35 seconds ago

TerryWa31797575

Terry Watts RT @chessmartinez: Interesting that the majority of people who had access to: - free education - a well-funded and fully nationalised NHS… 51 seconds ago

Shripadkumar

Shripad kumar @ChangeOrg_India people who have destroyed public property,buses and other vehicles i want to ask them a question..… https://t.co/v4WFZDImM1 1 minute ago

tired_awake

b 🔜 okee RT @MindTendencies2: There is a kind of love called letting go. It gives you and your lover a fresh start and creates space for new and bet… 1 minute ago

brucezeleney

be nice to me i have pneumonia. RT @JamesReinhardt: I’ve known a lot of dudes who would say shitty things and then when called out would hide behind “it’s a joke!” Because… 2 minutes ago

jappert_chris

Chris Jappert RT @Merryweatherey: I'm Merryweather, and I turn things into cute anime girls! You might have seen my work before on random websites, meme… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.