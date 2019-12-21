Joseph "Joe" M. Segel, the entrepreneur who founded TV shopping giant QVC and the Franklin Mint, died...



Tweets about this WYFF News 4 QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/uaBZkdZM3I https://t.co/2CXz4JZW7L 12 minutes ago 16 WAPT News QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/4qIvLjjn0J https://t.co/5ZGfG8H7tO 16 minutes ago kcranews QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/nQfeNeMETM https://t.co/XL6OcKtogM 30 minutes ago GreatValueShops.Com QVC Founder Joseph Segel Dies at 88: Segel founded the channel in 1986 as an alternate to the Home Shopping Network… https://t.co/ZPv5IqGIBC 1 hour ago Rodney Cox RT @ksbw: QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/Gb4WPPXqlC https://t.co/gDXnF9QCMQ 1 hour ago KSBW Action News 8 QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/Gb4WPPXqlC https://t.co/gDXnF9QCMQ 1 hour ago Kevin RT @WLWT: QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/ecgRDADIWa https://t.co/wwE3iuBfDo 1 hour ago WLWT QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/ecgRDADIWa https://t.co/wwE3iuBfDo 1 hour ago