Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

QVC Founder Joseph Segel Dies At 88

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
QVC Founder Joseph Segel Dies At 88Segel died of natural causes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Segel, founder of QVC, dies at 88

Joseph "Joe" M. Segel, the entrepreneur who founded TV shopping giant QVC and the Franklin Mint, died...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

wyffnews4

WYFF News 4 QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/uaBZkdZM3I https://t.co/2CXz4JZW7L 12 minutes ago

16WAPTNews

16 WAPT News QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/4qIvLjjn0J https://t.co/5ZGfG8H7tO 16 minutes ago

kcranews

kcranews QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/nQfeNeMETM https://t.co/XL6OcKtogM 30 minutes ago

greatvalueshops

GreatValueShops.Com QVC Founder Joseph Segel Dies at 88: Segel founded the channel in 1986 as an alternate to the Home Shopping Network… https://t.co/ZPv5IqGIBC 1 hour ago

ChicoBicycling

Rodney Cox RT @ksbw: QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/Gb4WPPXqlC https://t.co/gDXnF9QCMQ 1 hour ago

ksbw

KSBW Action News 8 QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/Gb4WPPXqlC https://t.co/gDXnF9QCMQ 1 hour ago

cincyredbengal

Kevin RT @WLWT: QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/ecgRDADIWa https://t.co/wwE3iuBfDo 1 hour ago

WLWT

WLWT QVC founder Joseph Segel dies at 88 https://t.co/ecgRDADIWa https://t.co/wwE3iuBfDo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.