Medford votes in favor of joining jail service district

Is newswatch 12 at sheppard is live at the current jackson county jail.

She explains what happens next for the prospect of a new jail.

The medford city council voted to join the jail service district 6 to 2.

This will allow medford voters to vote yes or no on the jail if it gets onto the may 2020 ballot.

Nat "yes---yes---there are 6 yes and two no" medford was the last city to vote to join the jail service district and although talent was the only city to not join--- the medford city council voted on resolutions --one for if the talent city council changes its decision and joins.

And one without talent.

Kevin says:"the way the current system works is 15 to 20 people every single day on average get arrested and almost immediately get released within a few hours or overnight.

It's a very unsustainable system and the community as a whole is suffering.

Councilmember clay bearnson was one of the two who voted against joining the district.

Clay says: "i'm concerned about people that are on fixed income because property taxes are going to go up and i think that if the county really wants to be apart of the solution.

They should take that 60 million dollars and build an addiction recovery facility."

Many people disagreeing with the council's decision.

Resident says: "we do not need a 800 plus bed jail but would rather invest in our mental health services such as needle exchanges, rehabilitiation centers and have deversion programs."

And others saying jackson county would be safer with a larger jail.

Resident says: "a new facility must accomodate our needs 10 to 20 years in the future, just like you don't design a new road in medford based on today's needs.

You design it based on future capacity."

Jackson county already bought this piece of land to build a new jail.

Should the jail pass, property owners would pay 87 cents per assessed value.

So if a home is worth 200 thousand, 174 dollars a year would be added to their taxes.

Now that most cities voted to join the jail service district, the jail moved on to the jackson county commissioners.

Live in medford, andryanna sheppard, newswatch 12.

Three