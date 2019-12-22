Hoops highlights from the SEC Showcase

Schaeffer academy taking on leroy ostrander.

We start with probably the least conventional basket, carter johnson banks it off the top of the hoop and in..

That still counts for two.

Over to schaeffer isaiah lahr drives to the hoop, gets through the contact but gets the bucket to go.

Cardinals clinging to a small lead in the second half..

Then they get this nothing but net from the sophomore levi royston.

Back to the lions, luke kottom the six foot six sophomore backs down and gets the bucket..

Schaffer wins a close one 69 final game of the afternoon lyle pacelli boys versus lanesboro.

Starting us off, the burros jt rein goes coast to coast and shreds through the defense to pick up the layup.

Then they show their outside game, john prestemon just a freshman buries the three.

But here come the athletics, sam nelson drives to the lane through two defenders and gets the basket to go.

Lyle pacelli grabs a 56 to 51 victory to close out the showcase.//