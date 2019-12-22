Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hoops highlights from the SEC Showcase

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Hoops highlights from the SEC ShowcaseThe Southeast Conference went to battle in the Civic Center.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hoops highlights from the SEC Showcase

Schaeffer academy taking on leroy ostrander.

We start with probably the least conventional basket, carter johnson banks it off the top of the hoop and in..

That still counts for two.

Over to schaeffer isaiah lahr drives to the hoop, gets through the contact but gets the bucket to go.

Cardinals clinging to a small lead in the second half..

Then they get this nothing but net from the sophomore levi royston.

Back to the lions, luke kottom the six foot six sophomore backs down and gets the bucket..

Schaffer wins a close one 69 final game of the afternoon lyle pacelli boys versus lanesboro.

Starting us off, the burros jt rein goes coast to coast and shreds through the defense to pick up the layup.

Then they show their outside game, john prestemon just a freshman buries the three.

But here come the athletics, sam nelson drives to the lane through two defenders and gets the basket to go.

Lyle pacelli grabs a 56 to 51 victory to close out the showcase.//




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Boogiebuckets8

Jordan Jones ‼️ RT @FreshCoastHoops: "The Southside Showcase: Top Performers" Prep Hoops highlights some of the standouts from the Southside Showcase at M… 5 days ago

FreshCoastHoops

Fresh Coast Hoops "The Southside Showcase: Top Performers" Prep Hoops highlights some of the standouts from the Southside Showcase a… https://t.co/yM0u3NZjae 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.