Crystal Lake Fire Department visit residents

Hard to believe we're just a few sleeps away from christmas... and the season of giving continues.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens takes us to the community of crystal lake where residents are receiving an early gift this holiday season.xxx in small towns like crystal lake, there's a good chance that you'll probably know everyone in town.

This morning, crystal like volunteer firefighters are going door to door to hand out christmas goodies, and make sure your smoke detectors work.

<"merry christmas."

It's an annual tradition in this small town... firefighters with the crystal lake fire department go door to door á handing out bags of goodes á checking smoke detectors á and striking up a conversation or two on this gorgeous winter day.

Steve and sheri kistler support the annual tradition.

"i think it's great.

I think it benefits everybody in town, serves as a good reminder to check your smoke detectors."

And it also can foster community relations.

"some people you don't see every day, when you go door to door, they either have to answer the door or answer the door.

But you get to see people you don't see every day and meet new people."

In crystal lake á alex jirgens á the tradition has gone on in the hancock county town for about 20