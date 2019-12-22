Global  

Coeur d'Alene non-profit fixes up donated bikes for those who can't afford them

Tonight--a reminder that the best gifts don't have to come from big box stores.

They don't need to be wrapped up with a big bow on top and put under a tree.

As a north idaho man reminds us--the best presents heart.

Elenee dao has this story you'll only see on four news now.

(elenee - 19:18:08 lake city bicycle collective donated more than 300 bikes already this year.

About a third of that is all given out during the christmas season )many kids know christmas is a time full of gifts..but sometimes, parents can't give that to them.

ánat soundáfor brianna jewett... this year was a little tough.(brianna jewett, parent 18:42:45 i thought that i wouldn't need any help from toys for tots or stuff like that.

I was actually in more need this year than ever )then she met tom morgan... the founder of lake city bicycle collective.(tom morgan, lake city bicycle 18:53:07 this is a bicycle candy store)all these bikes you see... were donated to him, and his cause... ánat soundágiving bikes to kids, families and just about anyone in need.

(tom morgan 19:08:19 i came from a low income family and so, i remember just thinking, i'm never going to have a bike, there's no bike for me ) he doesn't want other kids to feel the same way.(tom morgan - 10:54:50 i know what a milestone that is in a kid's life )but not just kids too... he helps those without a home.

(tom morgan - 10:55 :13 a bicycle, it's an amazing tool.

It's not just a toy, it's a tool )from a bicycle used as a tool... to using real tools to fix one, morgan does it all.

(izabella jewett -- 18:45:16 mine has a seat broken, and august has a wheel broken ).

Even if he might not know how...(nats 18:51:04 i've never worked on one of these before, so i dont know what we need to do) he'll find a way.

ánat soundáwhen a bike wheels it's way out these doors, he hopes something comes back in return --- and it's not money he's asking for.(tom morgan - 18:59:13 you can give your time, you can sweep floors, if you're not comfortable with tools.

There's something that you can do )or you can also donate some old bikes, like brianna jewett did.(brianna jewett 18:43:44 give to him if we can, while he gives to us ) (elenee - 19;17:13 if you need help getting a bike or would like to donate your time or money to this organization, visit our website at kxly.com to learn more.

In coeur d'alene, i'm elenee dao four news now ) 3 we had rain




