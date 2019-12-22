Still last-minute Christmas shopping? The National Retail Federation says you're not alone

4 it was a crowded day of shopping-- as people hit the stores to snag some last minute holiday deals.

On the last saturday before christmas--the national retail federation expecting more than 145 million people to shop ..online and in store.

Elenee dao is working for you in coeur d'alene, where she caught up with some busy shoppers.

(elenee 18:33:49 it may be cold and rainy here in coeur d'alene today, but parking was limited and some hands were full of bags with gifts in them )a busy day on sherman avenue... time is ticking away for these people, and you, to buy your loved ones a christmas gift.

If you're still out there shopping..

You're not alone.

The national retail federation has dubbed this super saturday... millions of people are out buying their last minute gifts.

The n-r-f says more than half of people in america wait til the last week before the big day.

For sandra and jenny wirtz, last minute christmas shopping was planned... because they wanted to some quality time together.

(sandra & jenny wirtz - 18:22:50 life gets busy but at the same time, it's finally a time i can actually get the same time available with her.

We planned this months ago to meet some other people and it was all about just being festive with each other as well as the shopping.

The shopping wasn't mainly the goal, it was just to spend time with my beautiful daughter.

) you would think shopping ends with christmas... but the n-r-f says many people will continue shopping after christmas to take advantage of some post- holiday sales.(elenee 18:34:18 there's only three days left until christmas, so if you're going out there and going shopping, make sure you be a little patient, because it might be busy.

In coeur dalene, i'm elenee dao four news now ) 3