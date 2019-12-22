Get Cooking - Registered Dietitian Abbie Loos with the FIT Families Tip of the Month

Welcome back.

Joining us today for get cooking is abbie loos ... registered dietitian with the la crosse county health department.

And we are talking about this month's fit families tip of the month.

And this month's tip is very timely ... what is it?

How can make holiday meals fun by reducing the stress?

And there are a lot of sugary treats being made these days.

It's important to know that moderation is key, right?

What are some health ides for snacks this