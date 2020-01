Youth singing group inspiring others

YOUNG...YELLOW 3605NATURAL SOUND OF MICHAEL JACKSONSONGBUT THEIR VOICES ARE MATUREBEYOND THEIRYEARS.YELLOW 3609FROM CLASSICSYELLOW 361TO INSPIRATIONAL MELODIESYELLOW 3611SING!

JACKSON LEAVES THEIRAUDIENCES IN AWE!13 YEAR-OLD CATIA MADISON, WHOSOME SAYSOUNDS LIKE A YOUNG MAHALIAJACKSONWANTS TO USE HER VOICE TOINSPIREOTHERS.YELLOW 3607COVER SOME WITH VO"I LOVE SINGING FOR HEALING ANDIWANT TO DO THAT ALL OVER THENATION AND ALL OVER THE WORLD."THE ENSEMBLE FORMED IN 2016 ANDPRACTICES REGULARLY UNDERDIRECTOR HUGH DAVIS ATTHE JACKSON MEDICAL MALL.YELLOW 3623 "I THINK THEY AREJUST AS GOOD IF NOT BETTER THANTHAN THOSE YOUNG PEOPLE ONBROADWAY, CALIFORNIA ON THEVOICE, AMERICAN IDOL.

I THINK WEHAVE SOME YOUNG PEOPLE THAT CANOUTDO ANY OF THOSE." SOME OFTHE MEMBERS ARE ALSO TALENTEDDANCERS AND SPEAKERS.

YELLOW3622"WE ALL ENVISION THEM JUSTTAKING THAT AND GOING AS FAR ASTHEIRIMAGINATIONS ALLOW THEM TO." 19YEAR-OLD OLIVIA BONDS LOVES HOWSING!JACKSON HAS HELPED HER EXPRESSHERSELFFREELY.YELLOW 3608"THIS IS A PLACE WHERE YOU CANBE OPEN AND BE CONFDENT WITHANYBODY THAT IS AROUND YOU."WHILE BELTING OUT THEIR POWERFULVOICESSING!

JACKSON MEMBER SAMUELGREEN WANTSYOU TO REMEMBER NOT TO LIMITYOUNGPEOPLE'S POTENTIAL.YELLOW 3606 "DEFINITELY DO NOTDO THAT BECAUSE THEREARE MANY MANY TALENTED KIDS INTHIS AREA."SING!

JACKSON STRIVES TOCONTINUE SHARINGTHEIR TALENT WITH AUDIENCES NEARANDFAR.YELLOW 3621IN JACKSON, JEWELL HILLERY, 16WAPTSNEWS.

TO BOOK SING!

JACKSON AND LEARNMORE A