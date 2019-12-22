BBB Carthage Pittsburg

Global  

BBB Carthage PittsburgPittsburg enters 2 and 2 on the season. Taking on the 3 and 2 Carthage Tigers.
0
Pittsburg enters the day 2-and-2 on the season...taking on the 3-and-2 carthage tigers.

Three from alex martini here...tigers opened up on an 11-3 run.

Second quarter... pitt trailing 11... gavyn elkamil hits the fade away jumper...he finished with 27 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points.

Now into the third... elkamil dishes to javon grant he drops the three... he had 19... midway through the fourth...tyler mueller finds taris jackson for the monster jam...jackson had 32 points.

Carthage goes




