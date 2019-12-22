WC XMAS MKT

Global  

A big crowd turned up to make merry memories at the webb city farmers market today
Partly to mostly sunny again with highs back to that he says will look at the week ahead, including christmas in just a bit cape alright, thanks nick.

>> a big crowd turned up to make merry memories at the webb city farmers market today in addition to checking out fresh produce a hot breakfast and plenty of handmade items that could make the the christmas gift.

Folks enjoyed some live entertainment.

Santa was also there listening to wish lists and taking pictures with kids the markets abides a nice way to the community to shop local wound.

>> i enjoy being able open and then you that will help our farmers.

>> and our area artists and have a place they can succeed.

>> some beloved




