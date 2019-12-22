Global  

18-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting in Columbus

18-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting in ColumbusUpdated - The coroner identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Xavier Dora.
Breaking news out of lowndes county.

Less than 24 hours after a fatal columbus shooting, a west point man has been charged with manslaughter for the crime.

18 year old shaquavus white of west point was charged yesterday for the crime.

The lowndes county coroner has recently identified the victim of the shooting.

Wtvas nicole dantzler spent all afternoon speaking with people from the neighborhood...s he joins us live with what they are saying..

The police chief said there are two victims...one of the victims died..

As police continue to talk to persons of interest,, people who knew xavier dora say this hit close to home.

" it hurt me...it hurt me to my heart.

He called me yesterday and i didn't answer the phone.

Just imagine if i would've answered the phone, we would've been in the gym working out getting ready for basketball."

Some of xavier doras closest friends, who even considered him a little brother, told me hearing the news of his death gave them a heavy heart.

"he was a good dude man, he always kept a smile on his face you know good to be around."

Columbus police chief fred shelton said officers responded to reports of a shooting thursday afternoon.

Shelton said someone shot two people at an abandoned house near the intersection of 17th street and fifth avenue south.

Shelton said the people in the abandoned home had an argument, which led to the shooting.

((sot)) "we lost a good one..he didn't bother nobody.

I just feel like the gun violence needs to stop.

Back in our day we didn't use guns, we used our hands."

Sharaye jones- columbus resident 0: -0: lowndes county coroner greg merchant confirmed that 18 year old xavier dora was the one who died.

"it just hurts me the most that i had to see him go out like that.

I don't want no black man to have to go out with a gun shot."

Xavier dora's friends say not only does this affect them but it affects the entire community.

They want the gun violence to stop.

"things we need to do are get some stuff going on in the community for these kids to get out the streets."

"as a young black male, either get a job, get a trade, go to school do something safe rather than run these streets."

Police chief shelton said at least 5 people were inside the abandoned house at the time of the shooting.

He said he believed they were doing illegal activity.

Investigators are looking to question several persons of interest.

Live in columbus nicole dantzler wtva nine news.




