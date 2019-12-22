Okolona death now being investigated as homicide

Investigator robert stokes tells me that this is where a man found the body of 42 year old titi smith.

I talked to people who knew titi smith and they tell me she was one of the kindest people you would ever meet.

Christy edington "heartbroken not knowing how or why she had passed."

A man found smith's body behind a shed on east monroe avenue tuesday afternoon.

He was eating at a nearby barbecue restaurant when he spotted the body.

Police initially believed smith died of natural causes.

Sot: "from what we observed we didn't see any marks on the body so we thought it was natural causes.

However, wednesday morning sot: robert stokes "the medical examiner said to start working it as a homicide."

Stokes says smith had health health problems. she lived back and forth between minnesota and okolona.

Smith also bounced around living in different homes while in okolona.

Stokes says smith had been here about two months visiting with family.

Robert stokes "she had a good personality.

Anytime you would see her most of the time she would be singing, dancing.

She was real nice lady.

For anybody to do this to her is a monster to something like this to somebody no matter what the situation is."

Edington says right now the community and smith's family needs prayers.

Sot: christy edington "i am praying for her and her family.

It's a sadness and right here at the holidays to lose anyone is a tragedy."

Stokes tell me they are talking with people of interest.

He is asking anyone with any information to call the okolona police department reporting in new albany.

Im alisa anderson w-t-v-a 9