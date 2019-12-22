Local Facebook group is helping those in need

A local facebook group is taking its mission offline" to give people a helping hand while having holiday fun.

Everyone needs a helping hand held its first event for families in need.

With help from the community... the group is giving more than 2-hundred kids christmas gifts.

They are also giving 1-hundred families breakfast bags for christmas morning.

Kids even got their own stockings to decorate...while their parents picked out stocking stuffers.

One organizer says many of the families they help have kids who are too old for other programs. "probably 50- percent of our children that we're sponsoring are those families that were not eligible for the caring tree through the salvation army, through new horizons or any of the programs in town."

Everyone needs a helping hand started as a facebook group 5 years ago.

