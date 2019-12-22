La Crosse Public Library's 'Little Pantry' needs donations

Library has a special shelf....but it's not for books.

La crosse main public library added a little pantry shelf for people in need.

It first opened in mid- november...and it's been a big success.

But because there is such a high demand...the library is asking the community for help.

People can donate things like toiletries... canned goods... hats and gloves.

Library staff wants those who use it to feel comfortable.

"one of the reasons we decided to do it this manner, if you look at where this is situated, this is just right in our shelving.

It's close to the entrances, but it's not set off on its own.

So people who might be self- conscious about being in need, they can still come and get items and not feel like they're on display or anything like that."

The la crosse public library plans to expand its little pantry to the north and south branches.

You can drop off donations at any of those locations.