Small plane crashes near Phoenix Goodyear Airport 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:46s - Published Pilot killed when plane hit power lines near Estrella Parkway, south of MC 85. Pilot killed when plane hit power lines near Estrella Parkway, south of MC 85.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 1 dead in small airplane crash south of Phoenix Goodyear Airport The plane reportedly struck a power line, and lines are down in the area, according to Goodyear fire...

azcentral.com - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this