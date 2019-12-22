Global  

PCSD investigating three-vehicle crash on the Northwest side

Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on the Northwest side.
DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING ATHREE-VEHICLE CRASH.THE CRASH CAUSED SERIOUSINJURIES -- ACCORDING TOP-C-S-D.DEPUTIES SAY THE INTERSECTION OFORANGE GROVE AND LA CHOLLA --WILLBE SHUT DOWN WHILE THEY CONTINUETHEIR INVESTIGATION.DRIVERS ARE ASKED TO FINDALTERNATE ROUTES.




