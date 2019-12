‘Raging Grannies’ ask parents gift their children peaceful toys

THINKING ABOUT BUYING GIFTS --MEMBERSOF THE "WOMEN'S INTERNATIONALLEAGUE FOR PEACE AND FREEDOM"AREOUT PROMOTING PEACEFUL TOYS.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S LUZDELIACABALLERO HAS THE STORY.THEY CALL THEMSELVES THE RAGINGGRANNIES.

NATSTHEY'RE A PART OF THE WOMEN'SINTERNATIONAL LEAGUE FOR PEACEAND FREEDOM, TUCSON CHAPTER.MARGO NEWHOUSE IS A PROUDMEMBER.

THE WINTER HOLIDAYS AREA TIME WHEN PEOPLE ARE THINKINGABOUT LOVE AND PEACE AND CARING.THAT'S NOT A TIME FOR PEOPLE TOBEBUYING VIOLENT VIDEO GAMES ANDTOY GUNS.PEACE AND LOVE-- TWO THINGS THEYSAY ARE WORTH STANDING UP FOR.AND SO, WITH THEIR SIGNS IN HANDTHEY SPREAD THESE MESSAGES.NO WAR TOYS.CHOOSE PEACEFUL LOVE AND GAMES.GUNS ARE NOT TOYS AND TOYSSHOULD NOT LOOK LIKE GUNS.NATSNEWHOUSE SAYS SHE HAS WITNESSEDFIRST HAND WHAT GUNS CAN DO TO AFAMILY.I REMEMBER CLEARLY WHEN I WAS 10YEARS OLD, MY MOTHER'S ONLYSIBLING WAS KILLED IN FRONT OF AHOUSE WITH A GUN.

THIS CAUSEHITS HOME FOR HER.

NOW, SHE DOESHER PART IN HOPES HERMESSAGE HELPS PREVENT KIDS FROMEXPERIENCING THIS.

IT'S EVENMORE IMPORTANT THAT PEOPLE DON'TMAKE GUNS SUCH A COMMON THINGTHAT CHILDREN DON'T GROW UP WITHTOY GUNS ANDTHEN WANT REAL GUNS.INSTEAD OF VIOLENT VIDEO GAMESAND TOY GUNS SHEENCOURAGES PARENTS TO GET GAMESTHAT PROMOTELEARNING.THERE PLENTY OF WONDERFUL,WONDERFUL TOYS THAT PEOPLE CANWHERE CHILDREN CAN COOPERATE ANDPLAY TOGETHER BUILDING THINGS.CREATING SOMETHING IS A GOODLEARNING EXPERIENCE.HER MESSAGE TO PARENTS.KEEP IN MIND WHEN YOU'RE BUYINGA TOY FOR A CHILD...IS THIS THEBEST THING I CAN DO FOR MY CHILDAND FOR MY CHILD'S FUTURE.LUZDELIA CABALLERO KGUN 9 ONYOUR SIDE.