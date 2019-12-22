Global  

Colorado Christmas: Top Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions

Colorado is a top family travel destination year-round, but during Christmas it is truly magical.

Here are our top picks for the things to do with kids in Colorado: The Gaylord Rockies Resort becomes a winter wonderland come December.

From extravagant Christmas decorations to a variety of holiday events designed especially for kids, including the Mistletoe Village with its two-story ice slides and ice sculptures at ICE!

Featuring Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole is a short drive away from Denver, at the base of Pikes Peak.

It's a magical adventure for kids, with more than two dozen amusement park rides and Santa's House.

Camp Christmas is another top Colorado holiday attraction where grandiose holiday extravaganza will put the whole family in the festive season spirit with a walk through an immersive indoor installation.

Camp Christmas features mesmerizing displays and decorations from Christmases through the ages.
