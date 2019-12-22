Global  

Brother Of San Francisco 49ers QB C.J. Beathard Among Two People Stabbed To Death In Nashville

Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J.

Beathard, was one of two people stabbed and killed in a fight outside of a Nashville bar Saturday morning, authorities said.
