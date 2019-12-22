Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince Philip spends second night in King Edward VII's Hospital

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Prince Philip spends second night in King Edward VII's Hospital

Prince Philip spends second night in King Edward VII's Hospital

Footage taken on Saturday evening (December 21) outside King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, London, where Prince Philip is spent a second night Buckingham Palace has said the 98-year-old "is exp
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Prince Philip spends second night in King Edward VII's Hospital

Footage taken on Saturday evening (December 21) outside King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, London, where Prince Philip is spent a second night Buckingham Palace has said the 98-year-old "is expected to be in hospital for a few days" after being admitted for a pre-existing condition.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GerhardLuckhoff

Gerhard Lückhoff RT @itvnews: The Queen arrives at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham for Sunday service, as Prince Philip spends second night in hospital h… 3 minutes ago

Leonardaj21302

Leonard Jackson RT @FoilTha: Man... This guy looks like he eats souls for breakfast.... Prince Philip, 98, Spends Second Night in London Hospital for 'Obs… 3 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News The Queen arrives at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham for Sunday service, as Prince Philip spends second night in h… https://t.co/cMwO3zvlIF 16 minutes ago

TiltonAdele

Adele Tilston Prince Philip, 98, Spends Second Night in London Hospital for 'Observation and Treatment' - Yahoo Entertainment https://t.co/cZxRYUzHOF 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.