Prince Philip spends second night in King Edward VII's Hospital 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:50s - Published Prince Philip spends second night in King Edward VII's Hospital Footage taken on Saturday evening (December 21) outside King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, London, where Prince Philip is spent a second night Buckingham Palace has said the 98-year-old "is expected to be in hospital for a few days" after being admitted for a pre-existing condition. 0

