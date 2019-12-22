Prince George Bakes Christmas Puddings with the Queen

Photographs of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge have been released by Buckingham Palace.

The festive photos of the Queen and the three future kings are part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative.

Report by Browna.

