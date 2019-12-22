Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince George Bakes Christmas Puddings with the Queen

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Prince George Bakes Christmas Puddings with the Queen

Prince George Bakes Christmas Puddings with the Queen

Photographs of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge have been released by Buckingham Palace.

The festive photos of the Queen and the three future kings are part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AngelaRaeBoon1

Angela Rae Boon RT @pi_lizzie: The Queen bakes with her handbag on her arm! 😂😂 @Alex_Verbeek⁩ The Queen and Prince George bake festive treats https://t.c… 55 minutes ago

SydneyMitchell_

Sydney Mitchell LLP Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen in special royal photo #Christmas https://t.co/9tgshqJm8U 2 hours ago

SarahAndDC

Sarah What a croc of shit "Look at us baking in our suits, like normals. Like you. Andrew who?......Is this how you huma… https://t.co/Zcl0xBfE41 2 hours ago

MirandaFireSong

Miranda Austin RT @KjerstinSommer: The pics are officially out!!! Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen in special royal photo https://t.… 3 hours ago

DaveLew16877738

Dave Lewis What we need is a photo op of a family on UC making beans on toast to represent Britain today. Prince George bake… https://t.co/ejBdQMHKnk 3 hours ago

VickyDave02

Vicky Dave RT @MirrorBreaking_: Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen in special royal family photo https://t.co/feqvfRAXsx https://t.… 5 hours ago

TinyTiernan

Margaret Soteriou RT @DailyMirror: Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen in special royal family photo https://t.co/oelXA2fZ0J https://t.co/F… 5 hours ago

NukeXtreme

Nnamdi Abii RT @ATAKEWORLD: Oh yeah, I forgot Prince Andrew was a peodophile. Thanks for that. - Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.