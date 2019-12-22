Global  

Indian cop saved when bullet hits his wallet

Indian cop saved when bullet hits his wallet

Indian cop saved when bullet hits his wallet

A police constable in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh in India said he escaped certain death when a bullet passed through his bulletproof vest but was stopped by his wallet.

Vijender Kumar, 24, said he was now celebrating his “second life” after he was shot in the chest as protests against a controversial citizenship law descended into violent clashes on Friday.
